App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp registers 83% decline in sales during May

Total motorcycle sales stood at 1,06,038 units last month as against 6,06,216 units in May 2019, down 82.5 percent.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 82.71 percent decline in total sales at 1,12,682 units in May.

The company had sold 6,52,028 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 1,06,038 units last month as against 6,06,216 units in May 2019, down 82.5 percent.

Close

Total scooter sales declined 85.49 percent to 6,644 units as compared with 45,812 units in the year-ago month, it added.

related news

In the domestic market, sales stood at 1,08,848 units last month as compared with 6,37,319 units in the same period a year ago, down 82.92 percent.

"Ensuring stringent safety protocols for employee and customer wellbeing, Hero MotoCorp scaled-up production in a graded manner during the month, after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on May 4," the company said.

All six manufacturing facilities of the company in India at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh have now resumed operations with limited production, it added.

The company's manufacturing facilities at global locations one each in Colombia and Bangladesh also restarted production during the month, Hero MotoCorp said.

Operations have also resumed at the Jaipur-based Center of Innovation & Technology (CIT) in a graded manner and work on new product development has commenced, with strict safety and hygiene protocols, it added.

Nearly 5,000 customer touch-points of the company which account for 85 percent of sales have re-opened, the company said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #Business #Hero Motocorp

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.