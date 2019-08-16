App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp manufacturing plants to remain shut for 4 days till August 18

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its manufacturing plants have been shut for four days till August 18 to as part of annual routine and also to adjust production in line with current market demand. In a regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp said its manufacturing facilities will be closed from August 15 to 18, 2019.

"While this has been part of the annual holiday calendar on account of Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and the weekend, it also partly reflects the prevailing market demand scenario," the company added.

Hero MotoCorp further said production planning is a matter of advance monitoring of the market dynamics and prudent demand forecasting.

"This helps us to plan our production well in advance, thereby enabling us to stay flexible both in terms of volumes and production schedules," the company said.

Hero MotoCorp has been reducing its production due to decline in sales. In the April-July period this year, the two-wheeler market leader's production was at 24,66,802 units, down 12.03 per cent from the year-ago period.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 09:25 am

