 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Hero MotoCorp looks to ramp up export contribution to overall revenues: CFO Niranjan Gupta

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

The country's largest two-wheeler maker, which ships its products to various geographies in Asia, Latin America and Africa, also plans to scale up its presence in the domestic premium segment.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp expects exports to contribute at least 10 per cent to the overall revenue pie in the medium to long term while aspiring to grow faster than the industry in the domestic market in next fiscal year, according to company's CFO Niranjan Gupta.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker, which ships its products to various geographies in Asia, Latin America and Africa, also plans to scale up its presence in the domestic premium segment.

"As far as global business (exports) is concerned over the medium to longer term, we do want global business to be at least 10 per cent of our overall revenue. There are actions which are in place..," Gupta said in an analyst call.

There were huge headwinds last year in a lot of key markets due to currency inflation and other factors with some of the markets like Sri Lanka even closing down, he said.