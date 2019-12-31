App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS-VI, price starts at Rs 55,925

The HF Deluxe BS-VI will be available at Rs 55,925 for self-start alloy-wheel variant and Rs 57,250 for self-start alloy i3S variant (prices ex-showroom Delhi) from the beginning of January 2020, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its entry level 100 cc bike, HF Deluxe with price starting at Rs 55,925.

The HF Deluxe BS-VI will be available at Rs 55,925 for self-start alloy-wheel variant and Rs 57,250 for self-start alloy i3S variant (prices ex-showroom Delhi) from the beginning of January 2020, the company said in a statement.

The launch of HF Deluxe BS-VI follows the recent launch of the company's first-ever BS-VI product, Splendor iSmart.

Close

"With these products coming in quick succession, Hero MotoCorp is rapidly ramping-up its portfolio of BS-VI products and plans to transform its entire range to BS-VI norms very soon," it said.

related news

Commenting on the launch, Hero MotoCorp Executive Director - Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer Vikram Kasbekar said: "At Hero MotoCorp, we have been working towards ensuring a smooth transition to the BS-VI norms, not just for us but also for all our stakeholders, the industry and most importantly the customers."

He further said, "We are into the final leg of this transition phase and key products in our portfolio like the HF Deluxe are being transitioned now to ensure smooth ramp-up."

Stating that the company's BS-IV inventories are low and will not be replenished going forward, Kasbekar added, "We will be introducing a slew of BS-VI products in the coming weeks."

Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said HF Deluxe has already entered the two-million sales club and commands well over two-third market share in the category.

"With the new HF Deluxe BS-VI, powered by programmed FI (fuel injection) technology, we have further enhanced the performance and efficiency of the motorcycle."

The company said the new HF Deluxe BS-VI has been designed and developed completely in-house at the company's R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hero Motocorp #HF Deluxe BS-VI

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.