English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hero MotoCorp joins hands with BPCL to set up charging infra for two-wheeled EVs

    Last year, BPCL had announced that it is converting 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fuelling options, which will include EV charging facility also, in the medium to long term.

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
    (File image)

    (File image)

    Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

    Last year, BPCL had announced that it is converting 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fuelling options, which will include EV charging facility also, in the medium to long term.

    As part of the collaboration, the two entities will first establish a substantial charging infrastructure at the existing nationwide energy station network.

    Also Read: Businesses need to adapt to new models, unconventional thinking, says Pawan Munjal

    Subsequently, they may broaden the collaboration to develop more synergies within the EV ecosystem and adjacent business verticals, thereby enabling prospects throughout the customer life cycle.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the first phase, charging stations will be set up across nine cities starting with Delhi and Bengaluru.

    The network will be then expanded across the country with the aim to establish a high density of charging stations.

    "The partnership with BPCL, which is already at the forefront of customer energy solutions, will be beneficial for both the EV segment and customers. This collaboration will also unlock opportunities for asset allocation and expansion in the future,” Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

    In addition to developing world-class and tech-driven sustainable emerging mobility solutions, the company is also making significant efforts towards building a robust EV ecosystem and offering the most advanced services to customers, he added.

    BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Singh said India’s personal mobility is primarily driven by two-wheelers who form the largest part of the valued customer base.

    "Our alliance with Hero MotoCorp, global leader in the two-wheeler industry and with a fine penchant for innovation, is therefore a strategic step towards ushering in an era of best-in-class EV charging solutions for our customers in our energy stations and an exciting future of innovative solutions in the EV sector,” he stated.

    Hero MotoCorp said it will soon commence the infrastructure development in the two cities.

    Each charging station will feature multiple charging points, including DC and AC chargers, and will be available for use to all two-wheeled EVs, it added.

    The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp Mobile-App and will be a cashless transaction model, the company stated.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd #BPCL #Business #electric vehicle (EV) #Hero Motocorp
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 07:00 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.