Hero MotoCorp appoints former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as Independent non-executive Director

Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (Image: Reuters)

Hero MotoCorp, world's leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on November 26 announced that SBI's former chairman Rajnish Kumar has been appointed as an Independent non-executive Director on the Board of the Company.

The company has also onboarded Vasudha Dinodia as an Additional and Non-Executive Director, effective from November 25.

"Continuing with its strategic initiatives to achieve its new Vision - “Be the Future of Mobility", Hero MotoCorp has further augmented its leadership by onboarding distinct experts to its Board of Directors," the company said in a statement.

An industry veteran, Kumar was the SBI chairman from October 2017 to October 2020. He has also served as the managing director, and the managing director (Compliance and Risk) of SBI.

After his retirement from SBI, Kumar took up assignments including as an exclusive advisor to Kotak's Special Situation Fund and as an independent non-executive director at HSBC.

In October Fintech company BharatPe announced that Kumar has been appointed the chairman of the board and will work closely with the other board members and CXOs on key business and regulatory initiatives.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday ended 2.62 percent lower at Rs 2,526.80 apiece on the NSE.