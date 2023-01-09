 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Hero Motocorp and Ather’s path may collide but not as brutal competitors: Tarun Mehta, CEO Ather Energy

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Macroeconomic conditions may slow two-wheeler demand but EV growth will continue to soar, says Mehta, adding that Ather won't fire three bullets to get one right but spend time to perfect its products one at a time.

Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy.

It’s been a charged-up performance. From fighting supply chain issues in 2021 to clocking over a four-fold jump in sales in 2022 at nearly 60,000 units which it expects to grow at least three to four times even as the competition heats up with Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, and Hero Electric, the Hero Motocorp-backed electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has come a long way. It is now charting plans to become India’s largest EV maker.

The firm is planning to take its capacity to nearly 15 lakh units per annum through its existing facilities in Hosur in Tamil Nadu from the current 4.2 lakh units, underscoring strong demand for electric two-wheelers in India. The firm is also looking to finalise setting up a new facility in the next few months.

Last week, Ather had its first Community Day event in Bengaluru that recorded a footfall of at least 1,000 EV enthusiasts and Ather users. The firm launched a slew of new features for its two products, the Ather Plus and the Ather 450X, including auto hold, and announced an upgrade to its operating system, Atherstack 5.0.

In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth and Bhavya Dilipkumar, Ather’s co-founder Tarun Mehta said that the firm will be looking to raise a round or two in the next few years and gave a glimpse of the company’s vision and demand for 2023. Edited excerpts.

You are growing your production capacity by three times in the next one year. Has the EV market now become a scale game, thanks to competition, forcing you to join in? Because you used a more slow and more steady approach to build the business so far.

I think competition always drives clarity. So in our case, that was the strategy. We wanted to take the first few years because we were blessed to have started an era when there was no competition, we didn’t need to react to market changes and fast-track something that was not ready. I think we got lucky with that timing. And the growth of this space coincided with our growth story. Competition pushes us all to the quality market, it forces us it pushes us to sort of pick up speed on a few upgrades. But speed has not changed our core philosophy.