MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hero Lectro launches two new products

Designed in Hero Lectro’s own R&D centre, these e-cycles have a range of up to 35 km in one charge and are equipped with 7-speed gears, 100mm suspension, dual disc brakes and bluetooth connectivity, among other features, the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 27, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
The price hike ranges from 7.5 per cent to 12.8 per cent across the product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

The price hike ranges from 7.5 per cent to 12.8 per cent across the product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

Hero Lectro, the electric cycles brand of Hero Cycles Ltd, on Monday launched two new products – F2i and F3i – priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively.

Designed in Hero Lectro’s own R&D centre, these e-cycles have a range of up to 35 km in one charge and are equipped with 7-speed gears, 100mm suspension, dual disc brakes and bluetooth connectivity, among other features, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Hero Lectro CEO Aditya Munjal said, "The addition of e-MTBs (mountain bikes) to our range of smart e-cycles is targeted towards a younger audience which is looking for adventure, fun and fitness."

The F2i and F3i e-MTBs come with a battery of 6.4Ah capacity and users can choose between four modes of operation – pedelec, throttle, cruise control and manual.

The e-MTBs will be available for retail across Hero Lectro’s network of over 600 dealers and online with Hero Lectro’s e-commerce partners, the company said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Hero Lectro
first published: Dec 27, 2021 12:59 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.