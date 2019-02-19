App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero Electronix sets up semiconductor chip design centre in Bengaluru

Hero Electronix, the electronics and technology venture of the Hero group, on Tuesday said it has opened a dedicated semiconductor chip design centre in Bengaluru.

The centre has been set up by Tessolve, an engineering solutions firm which Hero Electronix had acquired in 2016, the company said in a statement without disclosing the investment made at the facility.

It will focus on the needs of Tessolve's clients, which include major global semiconductor companies while also providing a strong impetus to its chip design offering, the statement added.

"It is an important milestone for the Tessolve team in our journey to become a chip design leader and is followed by the acquisition of Analog Semiconductors a year back to strengthen our analog design capabilities," Tessolve Founder and CEO P Raja Manickam said.

The centre will further help in strengthening the company's capabilities as an end-to-end solutions partner and semiconductor engineering services leader, he added.

The Bengaluru centre will work in close association with Tessolve's other design centres to develop innovative chip solutions across verticals -- automotive, server, graphics and mobile platforms, the company said.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Business #Companies #Hero Electronix

