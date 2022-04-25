English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hero Electric to deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY in next two years

    As per the partnership, Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY in the next two years.

    PTI
    April 25, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    A Hero electric scooter in New Delhi. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

    A Hero electric scooter in New Delhi. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

    Hero Electric on Monday said it has joined hands with EVIFY, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company. As per the partnership, Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY in the next two years.

    The first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by next month, Hero Electric said in a statement. Additionally, the company will be delivering 500 EVs to be deployed by EVIFY in multiple tier-2/3 3 cities by the year end, it added.

    "B2B partnerships will enable the EV industry to exchange and utilize partner expertise and strengths to work toward the Zero-Emission vision. Fostering this vision, we have partnered with EVIFY to support their vision of electrifying the last mile delivery segment," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill stated. The company will leverage its resources and support more such partners, he added.

    "We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution becoming a major factor in enabling the transformation of logistics solutions. This partnership will help us reimagine the EV logistics landscape in India," EVIFY CEO Devrishi Arora said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #EVIFY #Hero Electric #scooters
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 01:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.