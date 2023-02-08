English
    Hero Electric partners with Dhoot Transmission for wiring harness solutions

    The company's products will be equipped with the latest wiring harnesses of Dhoot Transmission under the partnership, it said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
    A Hero electric scooter in New Delhi. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

    Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has partnered with Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd for new wiring harness solutions.

    "Our partnership with Dhoot Transmission to procure wiring harnesses for our products is a step towards ensuring vehicle efficiency and customer safety by equipping our products with durable and robust components," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

    The two companies have extensively collaborated on the 3D design for Hero Electric models of the wire harness, Dhoot Transmission Managing Director Rahul Dhoot said.