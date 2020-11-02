172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hero-electric-offers-up-to-rs-5000-cash-discount-other-benefits-on-e-scooters-6053161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero Electric offers up to Rs 5,000 cash discount, other benefits on e-scooters

The festive offer, which is applicable on both lithium-ion and lead-acid range of e-scooters, can be availed till November 14 through any of the company's over 500 dealerships across the country, Hero Electric said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Hero Electric on November 2 rolled out various benefits, including a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000, across its range of e-scooters under a limited period festive offer. In addition, the customer can also choose from additional discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on exchange of any two-wheeler or avail interest-free finance at select locations, the company said in a release.

The festive offer, which is applicable on both lithium-ion and lead-acid range of e-scooters, can be availed till November 14 through any of the company's over 500 dealerships across the country, Hero Electric said. As part of this limited period festive offer, customers can now avail a flat cash discount of Rs 3,000 on purchase of lead-acid models and Rs 5,000 on select models, it said.

Besides, customers who buy under Hero Electric's ongoing referral scheme avail an additional Rs 1, 000 worth of benefits, totalling Rs 6,000, said the release. However, the newly launched Optima HX City Speed and Nyx HX City Speed, which have a limited time launch price of Rs 57,560 and Rs 63,990 respectively, are excluded from the offer, it said.

Close

Hero Electric Chief Executive Officer Sohinder Gill said, "With a bouquet of festive offers for all our consumers, we are making it easier to own an electric vehicle at the very affordable prices." He added that this festive season, once again, the company wants to add to the joy of its customers by giving them an opportunity to buy their favourite e-scooter from the entire range of Hero Electric vehicles, including the five new bike variants at attractive prices.

related news

The electric vehicles maker said it is offering a three-day return policy on all its e-bikes along with a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on reference of other consumers.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Business #Hero Electric

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.