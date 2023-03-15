 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero Electric looks for a sales uptick with the rollout of next-gen Optima and Nyx

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

The company is keen to regain lost market share, having slipped to fourth position from being the third-largest player.

Hero Electric has announced new additions to its product lineup, the Optima CX5.0 (dual battery), Optima CX2.0 (single battery), and NYX (dual battery) electric scooters, priced between Rs 85,000 and Rs 1.3 lakh, which will be replacing the previous generations of the same models.  Despite not getting FAME2 grants by the government for the last few months, the company will be offering 50 percent of the subsidised amount to its customers.

The company, which is also a pioneer in the electric two-wheeler or E2W industry, claimed that all three electric scooters come equipped with Japanese motor technology for a smooth ride and German ECU technology to withstand varied Indian weather conditions.

The Optima CX2.0 is equipped with a 1.9kW motor and powered by a 2kWh battery pack, providing a range of 89km per charge and a top speed of 48kmph. The  Optima CX5.0  and Nyx are equipped with a 1.9kW motor paired with a 3kWh lithium-ion battery pack, resulting in a range of 113km for both models and a top speed of 55kmph and 48kmph, respectively.