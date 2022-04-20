English
    Hero Electric, BOLT join hands to set up 50,000 charging stations

    As part of the collaboration, BOLT chargers will be installed in more than 750 Hero Electric's touch points across India benefitting over 4.5 lakh customers.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
    A Hero electric scooter in New Delhi. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

    A Hero electric scooter in New Delhi. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

    Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has partnered with BOLT, a leading electric vehicle charging network, to set up 50,000 charging stations in the country in the next one year.

    As part of the collaboration, BOLT chargers will be installed in more than 750 Hero Electric's touch points across India benefitting over 4.5 lakh customers.

    Furthermore, around 2,000 Hero Electric riders will avail free of cost BOLT charging units set up at their homes. "Our mission is to enable carbon-free mobility and fasten EV adoption in the country by building a strong charging ecosystem and reskilling mechanics to offer an enhanced EV riding experience. We are positive that this collaboration will broaden our efforts to reach the set objective," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

    The partnership will benefit the industry overall and allow electric two-wheeler riders easy access to charging stations pan India, he added. "This collaboration will help to create a seamless charging experience for lakhs of Hero Electric customers as they can use the existing Hero Electric app and website for discovery, booking and payment.

    "With having a "Charger on-demand", range anxiety will be history as we move towards achieving our goal of installing over 1 million charging points over the next 2 years," BOLT Co-founder Jyotiranjan Harichandan stated. As part of the tie-up, BOLT charging network will be leveraged both by Hero Electric's enterprise partners and EV customers, significantly curbing range anxiety.

    Additionally, BOLT will be integrated within the Hero Electric App and website, offering a one-stop solution for locating a charging station, booking a slot, and payment. Post-installation of BOLT charging stations, individuals can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs.

    Moreover, subscription-based plans will be announced for Hero Electric riders to ease their usage. The BOLT charging network is hardware agnostic and can integrate with any charging solution provider in the country.



    PTI
    Tags: #Bolt #Business #Charging-Stations #Companies #Hero Electric
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 12:43 pm
