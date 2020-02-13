Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as national business head

Having worked with brands such as Harley-Davidson, Renault, General Motors, Mahindra and Hyundai, he has diverse experience of over 20 years.
Hero Electric on Thursday announced appointment of Piyush Prasad as its national business head. Prasad will be responsible for overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee customer satisfaction programme for the company, Hero Electric said in a statement.
In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for leading business across Tier-I, II, III and below markets as the brand aims to further spread awareness for electric vehicles in the region, it added.
