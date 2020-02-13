App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as national business head

Having worked with brands such as Harley-Davidson, Renault, General Motors, Mahindra and Hyundai, he has diverse experience of over 20 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hero Electric on Thursday announced appointment of Piyush Prasad as its national business head. Prasad will be responsible for overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee customer satisfaction programme for the company, Hero Electric said in a statement.

Having worked with brands such as Harley-Davidson, Renault, General Motors, Mahindra and Hyundai, he has diverse experience of over 20 years.

In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for leading business across Tier-I, II, III and below markets as the brand aims to further spread awareness for electric vehicles in the region, it added.

Close
Commenting on the appointment, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, "we are delighted to have Piyush on-board, his vast experience and expertise in business and sales management among other verticals will certainly boost the brand awareness and will further strengthen Hero Electric's position in India.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hero Electric #Piyush Prasad

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.