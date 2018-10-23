Hero Cycles opens six stores in Chennai

Hero Cycles Ltd of Hero Motors Company opened six Hero Sprint Stores here Tuesday. Bicycles for fitness and adventure-riding, and for children and women are available in the outlet.

Chaiman of Hero Motors Company Pankaj M Munjal inaugurated the store at Velachery.

"Cycling for fitness and recreation is fast catching up among the youth and the new-age buyers look for a different experience", he said while opening the store.

"For the young, cycles are a mode of tranport and also a tool for fitness. This is why cycle enthusiasts desire personalised guidance and first-hand experience while selecting the right bicycle," a press release quoted him as saying.

Apart from the shop at Velachery, the other outlets are at Anna Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Navalur and Triplicane, the release said. City-based retailer Just Buy Cycle has joined hands with Hero Cycles as a partner, it said.

With the six stores, the number of Hero Sprint Stores in Tamil Nadu is 18. There are 250 stores across the country, the release added.