Mar 26, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero Cycles launches 9 new models under Sprint Pro range

With the latest offerings, the company aims to further increase its consumer base and capitalise on the demand for premium and semi-premium fitness bikes, Hero Cycles said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hero Cycles today said it has launched nine new models under its Sprint Pro range, priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 25000.

With the latest offerings, the company aims to further increase its consumer base and capitalise on the demand for premium and semi-premium fitness bikes, Hero Cycles said in a statement.

"The latest additions are meant to create a wider presence especially amongst younger generation of people, who are very particular about what they need from a product," Hero Motors Company Chairman Pankaj M Munjal said.

The new models roll out from a plant of Sri Lanka based BSH Ventures. In 2016, Hero Cycles had acquired a stake of 60 per cent in the company.

"The Sprint Pro range of bikes adds a whole new level and the latest additions will further help us add new consumers to our base," Munjal said.

