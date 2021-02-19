Hermes sales rise over 15% as shoppers remain loyal to premium luxury brands despite pandemic

French luxury goods brand Hermes

The sales of Hermes International increased by 15.6 percent in the fourth quarter at constant exchange rates, the Birkin bag maker said in a statement on February 19. Market analysts had expected a gain of only 8.7 percent.

Hermes’ Q4 revenue increased on an adjusted basis by nearly 39 percent in Asia and decreased by 9.7 percent in Europe. Meanwhile, its full-year recurring operating income plunged 15 percent to $2.4 billion, surpassing estimates, Bloomberg reported.

“Hermes confirmed its superiority to peers in 2020 with the reduction in tourist flows more than offset by a loyal customer base,” Bloomberg analyst Deborah Aitken said. She added: “Asia is showing promise.”

The Paris-based company’s sales were on the rise, courtesy its established appeal as a top luxury brand as shoppers spent big on luxury items even amid the pandemic.

The report further stated that it was the leather goods unit that made maximum sales and contributed to Hermes’ stellar performance. A strong customer base in Europe also helped.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Not just Hermes, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) also reported better-than-expected results as shoppers invested in established premium brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some premium luxury brands such as Kering SA’s Gucci saw their sales decline in the last quarter. Chinese tourists have been instrumental in driving Gucci’s growth in the past years, which explains why the luxury brand’s performance dipped in Q4.