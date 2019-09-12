Heritage Foods ties up with banks for loans to farmers

Heritage Foods Limited, a leading dairy player, said it had signed Memorandum of Understanding with State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank to provide dairy loans to farmers through the lender's branches across the country.

According to a press release issued by the dairy company, it ensures procurement of entire milk produced under this financing facility.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Foods Ltd. said, this is a major step towards empowerment of farmers.

"We ensure procurement of entire milk produced under this financing facility, which ensures regular income for farmers and gives good comfort for the banks to fund farmers. This is a win-win situation for all. In the process the income of farmers will be doubled and they can also increase the cattle strength in future once they establish good repayment track record with banks," she said.

Recently, Heritage Foods had signed an MoU with SBI Maharashtra circle at Baramati to facilitate cattle loans to milk producers.

The company has also signed an MoU with Indian Bank at Chennai.

Heritage Foods Ltd had earlier tied-up with State Bank of Hyderabad in 2011 and Bank of Baroda in 2016 to provide dairy loans to the farmers.

Heritage Foods is in the business of procurement, processing and sale of milk and milk products.