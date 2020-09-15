Here's why TikTok India's social media pages are active despite ban

TikTok's social media accounts, mainly its Twitter and Instagram accounts, continue to remain active in India, sharing content from across the world for Indian users despite the recent ban.

According to an Economic Times report, data from analytics firm Qoruz showed that TikTok India's official twitter account, @TikTok_IN, gained thousands of new users since the ban, going from 47,000 followers in June to 58,000 by July and over 64,000 by the end of August.

Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, CEO of Qoruz, says the steep rise in following count can be attributed to users looking to get some news updates on TikTok India's comeback, the report said.

TikTok India's Instagram handle has over 4 million followers currently. While it gained 60,000 followers in July, it lost over 80,000 followers in August after the handles became active.

The decision to keep running TikTok's social media accounts on other platforms was made to ensure that the hype around the app does not die down, said influencer marketing experts working closely with TikTok India.

"The sentiment around what's happening between the two countries (India and China) could be a strong reason for this loss of users," said Bhuvaneswar.

"TikTok is also actively posting on its LinkedIn (professional networking site) account, sharing links explaining that the platform is safe and secure," said one expert requesting anonymity.

TikTok India did not respond to emailed queries from ET.

The new posts are all international videos of TikTok creators, but these accounts are aligned with the latest in Indian pop culture.

The bio of TikTok India's Instagram account, for instance, says, "Hum hain rasode mein, dishing out global TikToks," the report said.

The Ministry of Information Technology, on June 29, banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. This included the video-sharing platform TikTok.

However, shortly after the ban several similar homegrown platforms have emerged like Chinagri which recently raised $1.3 million in seed funding. The round was led by venture capitalists AngelList India, Utsav Somani’s iSeed, Village Global, LogX Ventures, and Jasminder Singh Gulati of NowFloats.