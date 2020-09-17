Here’s why startups are engaging designers to work on their apps and products

While coders and techies develop applications, it is designers who add the aesthetic element to make the user interface beautiful. Increasingly, Indian startups are relying on this breed of product designers to make their applications stand out.

This is part of a growing trend in the startup ecosystem, where entrepreneurs not only want their apps to solve customer demands, but also make the user experience great.

Engineers interested in design or graduates from reputed design colleges are joining startups to help turn the entrepreneurs’ dreams into reality. As the founder of a Bengaluru-based startup pointed out, they have disrupted a highly regulated market thanks to an outstanding user interface, which helped them scale up quickly.

Design is becoming mainstream

Product design is not something new. Even traditional companies have been employing designers to manage their brands, shape their external communication and even design their products. Fashion designers have been employed in large corporations historically. But what the software world has done is made these designers move from paper to software codes. Product designers, UI or UX designers are in massive demand in the Indian startup world.

“As it is popularly said, design adds more value than cost,” said Anuj Kapur, head of design at insurance unicorn Policybazaar.

Design teams typically comprise between two to ten people or even more, depending on the scale of the startup. These teams have a mix of engineers passionate about design and professional designers from reputed colleges such as the National Institute of Design. Many multimedia and virtual effects professionals also form part of these teams. They usually work in tandem with the product teams to help them make the final product aesthetically soothing.

“There are communication designers and product designers. In early-stage startups there is a general designer… but as companies mature and grow, the requirement for specialists goes up,” said Harish Simha, head of design at Bengaluru-based payment startup Razorpay.

Razorpay has a 30-member design team and the Y Combinator-backed company is known for designing a great digital payment flow for consumers.

Humble beginnings

Designers pointed out that employing highly empowered design teams is a common thing in the United States, where the startup ecosystem has matured more than in India. Designers became mainstream with the success of AirBnB, which was founded by professional designers. In fact, in multiple interviews, AirBnB cofounder Brian Chesky has recounted how many investors did not believe in the company since it was not founded by engineers but by designers.

But that was then. Now, design is getting more mainstream and startup founders are ready to invest in setting up a design team as a core part of the product team. Many of the top designers currently working with Indian startups have spent considerable time in Silicon Valley.

“I was exposed to design back in 2013-14 when I was working in San Francisco. I came back to India in 2015 to join MakeMyTrip and help them make hotel booking exciting,” said Simha. Those were early days, when consumer-focussed startups were trying to change the user experience of these services through attractive designs.

Over the last four to five years this area of expertise has evolved rapidly. So much so, that today it is a priority for any consumer-focussed startup. For instance, Rahul Sharma, who heads design at Slice, another startup in the credit space, said that his company is offering financial services for millennials. To get this category of users hooked to an app, the experience needs to be like that of an Instagram or a Snapchat.

Having joined Slice recently, Sharma is now leading a team of around eight people and driving the company’s aggressive targets in this space. Before this he had spent six years at messaging application Hike.

Standing out in a crowd

The Indian startup ecosystem is extremely cluttered and competition is fierce. Design is therefore a critical element that can help players stand out.

An interesting example will be comparing the payment gateway page of a traditional billing platform and that of the new-age startups. The difference and the customer’s ease of use are stark.

“Take the case of mobile banking applications of most of the large banks; when you compare them with the payment apps and neo-banking apps in the market, the key difference is the design element,” said a top executive at a startup.

Razorpay’s Simha pointed at a similar issue consumer-focussed applications grapple with. With a limited attention span and multiple options around consumers, businesses face a challenge in holding their attention and retaining them.

“The app is the point where the startup is interacting with its customers. Hence user experience is the key to retain customers. Designers help choreograph the experience for the user,” said Simha.

How design can make a difference

To put all this into context, Kapur explained the work to simplify the claims process at Policybazaar. The Gurugram-based startup is known as an insurance marketplace, and customers had to be convinced that it could help with claims as well.

“The claims process is a major distress point for the customer; there is always a sense of urgency,” said Kapur. While Policybazaar might not be able to settle claims directly, what it can do is help the customer claim the money. Kapur and his colleagues helped redesign the entire claims process, reducing the number of hops, making questions intuitive, and helping customers with the coordinates of the right people.

“The design should be such that there is no explanation required at all — the idea is to simplify the entire process,” said Kapur.

Again, sharing his experience at Hike, Sharma said the startup employed an entire team of designers to create stickers for the instant messaging platform, something it was known for.

They say it takes a village to raise a child. Likewise, perhaps, it takes people from all walks of life to ‘raise’ a startup, going beyond engineers and product managers to imaginative designers, who help create great products.