Here's why SMEs should get serious with brand management

SMEs need to build a strong brand identity to create a positive perception among customers and achieve long-term growth.

While there is limited research data on small and medium-sized enterprises’ brand management practices compared to large companies, there are statistics that provide insight into the importance of brand management for SMEs.

According to a survey by the US Small Business Administration, a federal government agency, 89 percent of small business owners agreed that branding was important but only 48 percent invested in it. The situation in India is not much different, except that fewer businesses actually invest in branding.

A global PR firm found that 65 percent of consumers consider brand trust to be a crucial factor when making a purchase, which highlights the importance of brand management for all businesses, including SMEs.

The Harvard Business Review found that companies with strong brand management outperformed peers by 20 percent in terms of market share and profitability. Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co found that companies with strong brand outperformed weaker brands by an average of 20 percent in terms of revenue growth.

According to a report by branding agency BrandZ, the top 100 most-valuable global brands in 2021 had a total brand value of $7.1 trillion, highlighting the potential for brands to drive business success.

These statistics suggest that SMEs can benefit from investing in brand management to drive growth, increase market share, and build customer trust. While they may face more resource constraints than larger companies, they can still implement effective brand management strategies by focusing on initiatives aligned with their values and goals.

Here are some initiatives for brand management that SMEs can embrace:

Online presence

Establishing an online presence is crucial as it provides a platform to connect with the target customers. A website serves as the online face of the business and should be designed to reflect its values and aesthetics. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn must be used to share content, engage with customers, and promote products and services.

Brand management

It is important for SMEs to ensure that their online content is consistent and relevant to their brand and audience. This means maintaining a consistent tone of voice, visual identity, and messaging across all online channels.

Brand storytelling

Brand storytelling involves communicating the brand's origin story, mission, and values in a way that resonates with the target audience. By creating an emotional connection with customers, businesses can build brand loyalty and differentiate themselves from competitors.

A strong brand narrative can be communicated through the website, social media, blog posts, and other marketing channels.

Influencer marketing

Influencer marketing involves partnering with individuals who have a significant social media following to promote a brand. This can help SMEs reach a wider audience and establish credibility.

Decision-makers should look for influencers whose values align with the brand and who have a strong following in their niche market. The influencer's content should be authentic and align with the brand's messaging. Do not get into a controversy with influencers.

User-generated content

User-generated content is content that is created by customers and shared on social media. SME owners must encourage user-generated content by running contests, asking customers to share their experiences, or creating content campaigns. This will help increase brand awareness and engagement as customers are more likely to trust recommendations from their peers than from the brand itself. Ever wondered why Amazon seeks your rating for products purchased from them?

Cause marketing

Associating with a social cause will help establish the brand as socially responsible and create a positive image. Unless it is contemporary and perhaps controversial, the result of this activity is somewhat long term.

When choosing a cause, the SME leadership should look for one that is in tune with the brand’s values and resonates with the target audience. For example, a fashion brand might partner with an environmental organisation to promote sustainable fashion. Or for that matter, with an NGO that campaigns against child labour.

Personalisation

Personalising customer experience can help businesses create a loyal customer base. This has become easier with artificial intelligence and other tech tools.

By using customer data to personalise communication, product recommendations, and other aspects of the customer journey, one can create a more customised experience for buyers. This will help build brand loyalty and increase customer retention.

Brand partnerships

This involves collaborating with other brands to reach new audiences and create a more significant impact. SME owners should look for partners whose values align with the brand and whose audience overlaps with theirs. For example, a food brand might partner with a fitness brand to promote healthy eating and exercising.

These initiatives can help SMEs build a strong brand identity, create a positive perception among customers, and achieve long-term growth.