Here's why RBI penalised Delhi-based Bahadur Chand Investments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Bahadur Chand Investments Private Limited, New Delhi for non-compliance with certain provisions.

The statutory inspection of the company revealed its failure to comply with the RBI directions on outsourcing, and appoint an independent Director, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on IT Strategy Committee, the RBI said.

Also, there were violations related to disclosing components of adjusted net worth and other related information in its annual financial statements for the position as on March 31, 2021, the RBI said.

In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the company. After considering the company’s reply, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty, the RBI said.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers, the RBI said.

The RBI's enforcement operations are conducted by the Enforcement Department. The RBI’s EFD was set up in April 2017 to separate enforcement action from the supervisory process. The EFD identifies actionable violations from the inspection reports, risk assessment reports and scrutiny reports

Market intelligence reports, references from the top management and complaints are also used for investigation. An Adjudication Committee then adjudicates the violations and determines the quantum of penalty. The penalty thus imposed would be disclosed by the RBI in the form of a press release and by the regulated entity as per the disclosure norms. The regulated entity will then be required to pay the penalty within a specific period

Moneycontrol News

