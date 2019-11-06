App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why online gaming platforms should focus more on micro-transactions in smaller towns

Micro-transactions establish confidence among users to spend on online entertainment platforms.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Like video and music streaming platforms, online gaming players are also looking at Tier II and III cities as the growth area.

Take the example of WinZO Games, that has on its platform a user base of over 10 million – of which, less than 10 percent are from metros cities, according to data shared by the company.

Top markets for WinZO include the Hindi-speaking belt i.e. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Close

WinZO believes that transactions of very small amounts, or micro-transactions, are the way forward for Tier II and III markets. It offers micro-transactions of as low as Rs 2 to play games on its platform.

This is because people from smaller towns are still evolving in terms of spending digitally. Micro-transactions establish confidence among users to spend on online entertainment platforms.

According to WinZO, UPI and digital payments are encouraging people to pay on online platforms. The company so far has seen 130 million micro-transactions every month, of which more than 90 percent were done via UPI/wallet modes.

On WinZo, 30 percent of consumers from Tier II and III cities are making their first media and entertainment transaction online. On an average, a user makes 25-30 micro transactions per month on the platform and the average time spent on the app is 45 mins per day.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that micro transactions are the way forward while dealing with users from the Tier II or III markets and WinZO is certain of that.

“The idea is to allow the users to experience a localized product with minimum transaction. Once the user is comfortable, we have seen a lot of bigger transactions from paying users. If we truly want to reach out to ‘Bharat’, then micro-transaction is the way forward,” said WinZO.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #Entertainment #Sports

