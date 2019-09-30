Here's why more Indian merchants are opting for mPOS solutions

Mobile checkout is seeing an uptick in India. According to RBI, 3.2 million PoS devices are installed in the country of which 2.0 Million are GPRS-enabled, while the remainder are mPOS systems.

The expected market base for mPoS in India within 5 years is around 9 million since this segment is growing at 35-40 percent YoY. Some reasons behind this accelerated growth include GST’s introduction, which requires a commercial POS. Additionally, merchant-cashflow based lending is driving mid-end adoption.

Alok Arora, CEO of Synergistic Financial Networks, which runs Mosambee, an mPOS solution provider explains why more Indian merchants are opting for mPOS solutions.

Is a merchant’s investment in GPRS POS technology different from that of mPoS system?

POS for merchants usually means the cash till or cash register or commercial POS, which includes a product catalogue, pricing system, inventory management, billing system and tax calculations etc. It may also include Customer Loyalty and Discounts Systems etc. mPOS usually only does payments.

But the lines are merging. More merchants mean cash register and payments when they say POS. In Europe and USA, 95 percent of merchants have a cash register, so mPOS has to be integrated with it. In India, 95 percent of merchants don’t use a cash register, so mPOS only means payments.

How are MPoS systems equipped with security technology to mitigate fraudulent credit or debit transactions?

mPOS systems have two computing environments – Mobile and the EMV Device (custom embedded operating system not open for customization). The EMV device contains tech stacks for Mastercard EMV MTIP, Visa EMV ADVT, Mastercard NFC PayPass, Visa NFC payWave, etc.

When the device is shipped, an Encryption Key is inserted into it. When swiped, a card is encrypted using this key on the EMV device itself. It is decrypted on the server and then onwards it is re-encrypted/decrypted using keys installed in the Hardware Security Module individually during each leg of the network (such as Mosambee-Server-to-Acquirer-Server, Acquirer-Server-to-Card-Scheme-Server, Card-Scheme-Server-to-Issuer, etc.).

How can such mPoS systems have an end-to-end technology stack to allow SME companies and retailers enable payments through mobile devices?

This stack already exists in EMV Card Readers. For NFC-enabled Android phone to work as tap-n-pay mPOS, the entire EMV stack has to be ported and the NFC stacks of each Card Scheme (Mastercard, Visa, Rupay, Amex, etc.) has to be supported. Based on other desired uses you will also need to port MiFare/Desfire for travel (metro) and other app stacks.