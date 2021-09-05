MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Here's what Zerodha's Nithin Kamath said about doing business with family

Zerodha currently has over 6 million users, according to the company's website.

September 05, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
The brothers had together founded Zerodha in 2010. (Image: Forbes)

The brothers had together founded Zerodha in 2010. (Image: Forbes)


Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath tweeted a warm birthday wish for his brother and business partner Nikhil Kamath.

The brothers had together founded Zerodha in 2010. Nikhil Kamath is also the founder of True Beacon.

Nithin Kamath tweeted about his experience of doing business with family, along with two photographs.

Also read: Concerned about start-up valuations: Nithin Kamath, Zerodha

"They say doing business along with family is tough, but it's been the opposite for me. One of the biggest reasons for our little success has been because there has been the brother by the side through ups & downs over the last 18 years," the Zerodha CEO tweeted.

Close

Related stories

Zerodha currently has over 6 million users, according to the company's website.

Nikhil Kamath recently spoke to Moneycontrol about True Beacon and the the Indian capital market.

"We have witnessed a significant aberration between the growth in economic activity and capital markets in India. This infers that there is an overvaluation of the capital markets and that is why True Beacon continues to be defensive by hedging our long positions using derivatives. As a true believer in the India story, we remain bullish on the growth of the country," he said.

Tags: #Nikhil Kamath #Nithin Kamath #Zerodha
first published: Sep 5, 2021 03:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.