Here's what Zerodha's Nithin Kamath said about doing business with family

The brothers had together founded Zerodha in 2010. (Image: Forbes)

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath tweeted a warm birthday wish for his brother and business partner Nikhil Kamath.

The brothers had together founded Zerodha in 2010. Nikhil Kamath is also the founder of True Beacon.

Nithin Kamath tweeted about his experience of doing business with family, along with two photographs.

"They say doing business along with family is tough, but it's been the opposite for me. One of the biggest reasons for our little success has been because there has been the brother by the side through ups & downs over the last 18 years," the Zerodha CEO tweeted.



They say doing business along with family is tough, but it's been the opposite for me. One of the biggest reasons for our little success has been because there has been the brother by the side through ups & downs over the last 18 years.

Happy Birthday, @nikhilkamathciopic.twitter.com/TBx1RSde5T

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) September 5, 2021

Zerodha currently has over 6 million users, according to the company's website.

Nikhil Kamath recently spoke to Moneycontrol about True Beacon and the the Indian capital market.

"We have witnessed a significant aberration between the growth in economic activity and capital markets in India. This infers that there is an overvaluation of the capital markets and that is why True Beacon continues to be defensive by hedging our long positions using derivatives. As a true believer in the India story, we remain bullish on the growth of the country," he said.