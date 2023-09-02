Here’s what SMEs can do to check the menace of pilferage

Safeguarding assets while nurturing trust, transparency and responsible business practices can go a long way in checking pilferage. (image: Unsplash)

Pilferage, often referred to as theft by employees or internal theft, is a significant challenge that plagues organisations across the world. In the context of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), pilferage presents a complex and multifaceted problem that can have detrimental effects on profitability, trust and overall business health. In this column I intend to dig deep into the causes, consequences and potential solutions.

According to a study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, pilferage and theft together account for approximately 25 percent of business losses in India. While this statistic encompasses companies across scale, the problem is often exacerbated for SMEs due to their limited resources and lower visibility.

Several factors contribute to the prevalence of pilferage. Lack of stringent controls is one. SMEs mostly lack robust internal control mechanisms that larger corporations can afford. This creates opportunities for pilferage to go unnoticed. In many SMEs, the work environment can be more informal, making it easier for employees to engage in unethical practices.

Limited resources often prevent SMEs from investing in advanced security systems or surveillance, creating vulnerabilities that can be exploited by dishonest employees.

While I have spoken about the crucial role of trust in an earlier column, sometimes SMEs may rely overmuch on employee trust due to smaller team sizes, which can be exploited when accountability and oversight are lacking.

Pilferage can have far-reaching consequences for businesses in financial, cultural, reputational or market standing terms. It eats into profits, directly affecting the bottom line of SMEs that often operate on thin margins.

A culture of pilferage can breed mistrust and negativity within the company, impacting overall employee morale and engagement. Instances of pilferage, if discovered, can damage the reputation of the business in the industry and among customers. And financial losses due to theft can hinder your ability to invest in innovation and growth, affecting competitiveness.

A textile manufacturer in western India faced significant losses due to pilferage. Employees were found to be stealing raw materials and finished products, leading to both financial losses and a strained work environment. Often the items never reached the factory. Over-invoicing, under-invoicing and all types of unethical practices prevailed.

A family-owned retail store in Mumbai discovered that several employees were manipulating sales transactions to pocket cash. This impacted the store's profitability and damaged customer trust.

To prevent pilferage and safeguard the assets, SMEs can adopt some best practices inspired by successful methods employed by world-class companies.

Strong inventory management

Implement robust inventory management systems that track stock levels, usage and movement. Regularly reconcile inventory data with physical counts to detect discrepancies.

Walmart, a global retail giant that acquired Flipkart in India, employs sophisticated inventory management systems to track stock levels across its vast network of stores. Automated alerts signal when stock levels deviate from expected quantities, minimising the chances of pilferage.

Access control and surveillance

Limit access to sensitive areas such as storage rooms, cash registers and valuable assets. Install surveillance cameras to monitor high-risk areas and deter potential thieves.

Apple, renowned for its stringent security measures, utilises access control systems, biometric authentication and video surveillance to prevent unauthorised access to its product development facilities and warehouses.

Employee training and awareness

Educate employees about the consequences of pilferage and the company's commitment to integrity. Imbibe a culture of transparency and ethical behaviour through regular training sessions.

Many Tata Group companies promote a strong ethical culture by offering comprehensive training programmes that address topics like data security, intellectual property and proper asset management.

Whistleblower hotlines

Establish anonymous whistleblower hotlines that allow employees to report suspicious activities without fear of retaliation.

Satyam’s downfall prompted many companies to adopt whistleblower programmes. Siemens, a global conglomerate, introduced a hotline enabling employees to report unethical behaviour, leading to improved internal controls.

Periodic audits and reviews

Conduct regular internal audits and reviews to identify irregularities, evaluate controls and address vulnerabilities.

PricewaterhouseCoopers employs a team of auditors who conduct regular reviews of financial transactions, ensuring accuracy and compliance with policies.

Clear policies and consequences

Clearly define policies related to asset management, cash handling and ethical behaviour. Communicate the consequences of pilferage to deter potential offenders.

IBM maintains comprehensive policies addressing various aspects of business conduct, including asset protection and ethical behaviour.

Leadership commitment

Set an example by adhering to ethical standards and demonstrating a commitment to integrity. Johnson & Johnson's Credo, a guiding document since 1943, emphasises corporate responsibility and ethical behaviour, ensuring a culture of trust and responsibility.

By adopting best practices from world-class companies, as listed above, SMEs can create an environment that discourages pilferage and promotes a culture of integrity.

Consistently implementing these practices safeguards assets and nurtures trust, transparency and responsible business practices.