Here's what CtrlS aims to do by FY25

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia's Largest Rated-4 data centre provider, is aiming to triple its number of data centres from the existing eight to about 25 by 2024-25.

A press release from the firm on Monday said CtrlS is in the process of expanding its footprint by an additional five million sq ft from the current 1.2 million sq ft space.

As part of its expansion, the company's two million sq ft Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another similar size one in Hyderabad is ready for construction.

The company has also begun work on a one million sq ft DC campus in Chennai. These three projects will cumulatively add over 600 MW capacity to CtrlS' portfolio of assets, it said.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, said, "Altogether, we will add over 600 MW capacity in these locations and 5 million sq ft additional space. We are fully geared up to emerge as the world's largest Rated-4 data centre player."

In addition to these large DC Parks, CtrlS Datacenters is also setting up a hyperscale data centre facility in Kolkata, which is a key gateway to the Northeast, he added.