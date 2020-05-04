Here's one investment for average investors that Warren Buffett endorses

At Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting for 2020, the Oracle of Omaha had one key thing to say-- bet on America.
He advises the average investor to buy the S&P 500 Index Fund as he believes that the idea of betting on America and sustaining that position for decades is a good option.
"In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 Index Fund... You're dealing with something fundamentally advantageous, in my view, in owning stocks. I will bet on America the rest of my life," Buffett said at the meeting.
The 89-year-old ace investor endorses the idea of long-term investment in the broad market by average investors, instead of paying for advice that, according to him, they could do without.
