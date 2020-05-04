App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's one investment for average investors that Warren Buffett endorses

At Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting for 2020, the Oracle of Omaha had one key thing to say-- bet on America.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Oracle of Omaha has quite a few tips to offer when it comes to investing. At Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting for 2020, the Oracle of Omaha had one key thing to say-- bet on America.

He advises the average investor to buy the S&P 500 Index Fund as he believes that the idea of betting on America and sustaining that position for decades is a good option.

"In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 Index Fund... You're dealing with something fundamentally advantageous, in my view, in owning stocks. I will bet on America the rest of my life," Buffett said at the meeting.

The 89-year-old ace investor endorses the idea of long-term investment in the broad market by average investors, instead of paying for advice that, according to him, they could do without.

related news

His company hasn't made any big investments despite ending the first quarter with a record $137.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Buffett says the reason behind this is simple-- they haven't done anything because they haven't found anything attractive enough.

First Published on May 4, 2020 10:39 pm

tags #Berkshire Hathaway #Business #coronavirus #Warren Buffett

