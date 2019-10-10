Here's how to check your IRCTC IPO allotment status

Are you one of the bidders in the latest Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) public issue and are now wondering how to check your allotment status?

Do not worry. Here is all you need to know how to check your allotment status.

- The allotment is expected by the evening of October 10 or on October 11- Investors can check the status of their bid here: http://ipo.alankit.com

- To check specifics use either PAN, demat account number + client ID (DPID) number or your bid application number- The client ID is your portfolio identification number- The process is being overseen by Alankit Assignments, which is the registrar of IRCTC IPO

- It will also deal with the refund process

The Rs 645-crore public issue was oversubscribed more than 111 times. The IPO received bids for 2,252,943,280 equity shares against the IPO size of 2.016 crore shares, data available on exchanges reveal.

The company is likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on October 14.

IRCTC, a Central Public Sector Enterprise, is the only entity authorized by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

The result of an asset-light business model, the company has high return ratios with return on capital employed (RoCE) and return on equity of around 25 percent with dividend payouts of more than 40 percent of net profits, over the past two years, higher than the regulatory norm of 30 percent," Motilal Oswal said, adding healthy cash balances (more than the net worth of the company) provides comfort against business uncertainties.