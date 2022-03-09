Here’s how to approach relationship building with your retail customers

Companies should develop a relationship with one customer at a time. Such a process raises sales and profits from selected customers.

Despite the pandemic setback, Indian retail has almost come of age. While many big retailers have been keeping a good database of customer demographics and spending patterns, the advancement of cheaper tech tools has helped even the smaller retailers to do this.

Some retailers also keep records of customer needs, attitudes, personal information (company, job title, hobbies, family size), and important dates in a customer's life such as birthdays, anniversaries, etc. In fact, a department store, a fast-food chain, a healthcare clinic, a bank, three insurance companies and a host of other retailers simultaneously remind me of my birthday. We all also get reminders to spend our money in the guise of our upcoming wedding anniversaries by restaurants, jewellery shops and hotel chains.

As these retailers assimilate and analyse our details, however, many of them manage to overwhelm themselves with information. They should view these vast databases as nothing more than electronic filing cabinets. Their existence is not significant. What they can or intend to do to the information that will be transformative and meaningful for the business. Interestingly, most of these big retailers, with the exception of Amazon, do not use the data well for getting more out of their loyalty programmes.

With the advent of technology today, database information can easily be modelled, rearranged, and segmented in minutes to reveal the best prospects for a retailer's inventory, as well as the most profitable way to reach these prospects. With predictability tools using AI, the right customers who are likely to take your offer can also be identified. Database segmentation can determine which of the customers will respond to specific promotions, how to select the design and offerings, and when to schedule customer engagements.

Unfortunately, I have not seen this happening with seasoned chains like Shopper’s Stop and Lifestyle. I used to be a loyal Gold or Platinum member of these retailer chains for several years. I had not seen any specialised offers made to me based on my past purchases and preferences. I too just get the normal mailers and Whatsapp messages that everyone else gets. Why didn’t they think of inviting me for some exclusive shopping offers before other members get a chance?

One upscale retail client, a high-fashion department store with a reputation for providing high-quality and high-end clothing, needed a financially optimal direct marketing plan using database segmentation. The average customer of this client is a woman of 40 or older with a yearly income of Rs 30 lakhs plus. Traditionally, the retailer had been targetting customers by examining the total purchase value in the past year and focusing on those in the top quartile of total purchase value. Its direct marketing efforts consisted of sending e-catalogues featuring a selection of offerings from numerous designers. In addition to the e-catalogue, two newsletters were sent in a year to heavy buyers for a discounted price sale.

We studied the pattern with a sample set of customers and found out a number of surprising insights that made the client reconsider its direct marketing strategy. For one, we found that the heavy buyers did not have homogeneous needs and their responses to direct marketing programmes were not similar. The heavy buyers, like all customers, fell into different attitudinal, psychographic, sociographic, and behavioural segments.

The client was shocked to hear that the heavy buyers with whom they thought they had a strong relationship were also heavy buyers of competitors. Even more surprising was the discovery that most of them were not particularly price sensitive. Offering them significant price discounts was an unnecessary and undesirable strategy that undermined brand reputation and reduced profitability.

Target groups of customers that are financially optimal were identified in the retailer's database to revamp the direct marketing strategy. The retailer has since then developed different content for each of the segments and adapted newsletters, pricing, design, and inventory aligned to the specific groups.

Taking the learning further, the retail client is developing an even more customised relationship marketing programme that matches customer wants and desires with stocked inventory with as much individualisation as feasible. They are trying to marry automated intelligence technology with customer and inventory data in order to design highly personalised campaigns. The goal is to develop a relationship with one customer at a time. Such a process raises sales and profits from selected customers; increases the number of transactions per customer and also the average size of the transactions; aids to identify items customers desire; motivates family members of the customers to become loyal customers; and helps to balance inventory holding and leftover stock.

For many who have no need or interest in a product, advertising is a distraction. Newsletters that are boring will be identified as junk by customers when there is neither interest nor entertainment value. Advertising can be valuable when a customer is in the market for the product category. The key for retailers – and for businesses in every industry – is to offer individual customers the products and services they need at that moment and to do so profitably.