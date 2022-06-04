Here’s how to accelerate employee performance in SMEs

Employee engagements are critical for better performance, and in SMEs, these are around personal connections with the higher-ups. Occasionally business focus is missing when personal issues of the promoters come up on top of the agenda.

An average SME will have not more than 250 employees. Most SME promoters are first-time entrepreneurs with little or no leadership training. A formal organisational structure also takes time to evolve.

Employees typically perform many roles and wear multiple hats. These roles are not always defined well and job descriptions (JD), if they do exist, are very fluid. KPIs, KRAs and OKRs are mostly just a bunch of alphabets strung together. Promoter-led firms may not always attract the best talent and the attrition levels are higher than usual. The roles then fall back to the trusted lieutenants for whom at least some of these roles may be above their competency levels. This is particularly true for early-stage SMEs where loyalty rules over everything else.

Often there is underlying patriarchy in which contentious issues that have a deep impact on performance are swiped under the carpet. The next generation is often handed the company on a platter and hence is exempt from any evaluation or review. There is no evaluation of the owners’ contribution (or lack of it) in most cases.

Yet, there are many SMEs where objective performance management gets done. Done right, it can work extremely well for SMEs. Research shows that the greater the structure and nuance of the measurement of performance, the lesser the time actually spent on performance. This is true of all types of organisations. The bigger ones also have an army of measurement specialists and foot soldiers to collect and review data. Many SME promoters believe that performance management frameworks such as the balanced scorecards are useful only for big corporations. The owners often pride themselves on knowing the pulse of the organisation. Instead of shunning such frameworks altogether for their complexity, small businesses can adopt a simpler framework.

There are three important parts to any performance management:



Performance Planning: This is where goals and objectives are established. The time-tested SMART goal setting is still relevant, making this flexible enough to accommodate repeated strategic changes. In other words, to keep the performance measures relevant, the process should be iterative. In SMEs, people perform many roles and the roles are loosely defined with no proper JD. Even those that do are very fluid. The terms used to measure performance are mostly just a bunch of alphabets strung together. Whatever be the nomenclature, the founders need to make their own goal first and then trickle it down.



Performance Coaching: This is an ongoing process of continuous feedback on performance. This hinges a lot on getting the planning right. Discussions around performance are dynamic. It is therefore important to ensure that the gist of the action plans and timelines are well documented and up-to-date. There are many systems to facilitate this process – HR system providers have created performance management tools that enable businesses to automate processes like uploading documents, keeping track of meetings and sending reminders, among other things. Efficient systems alone cannot generate sustainable improvement unless coached by the leadership team.



Performance Evaluation. This is often an end in itself and the time to bell the cat. This is a structured activity that requires shareable documentation and used for the purpose of rewards and progression. It is important to celebrate successes together.

There is often no transparency or visibility for the goals set at the top – especially on profits. The owners must realise that just like their employees they too need coaching to perform better. Evaluation of the owners’ contribution (or lack of it) is not consistent and rarely shared widely. In the absence of a top-down approach, this whole process will not take off as desired.

While the framework is important, the secret sauce is the organisational culture. The strategy guru Peter Drucker said, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” No matter how strong your planning and strategising ability, culture is what makes the people perform their best. In many SMEs, culture is not recognised as an overt factor. It often depends on the owner of the SME and some select top leaders who bear the weight of creating and maintaining it.

Here’s a gem: Openness, Collaboration, Trust, Authenticity, Pro-action, Autonomy and Confrontation are the seven pillars that create a culture of performance.