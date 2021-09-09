Here’s how the government can make airfares cheaper

The first six days of September saw air traffic cross the 2 lakh mark each day. This is the second consecutive month that we have seen similar stats. As August came to a close, the country saw 65,26,753 passengers take to the air in India on 57,498 flights. This was a recovery of around 33 percent over the previous month.

The spike in passenger numbers was primarily due to the changed rules, which came into effect in early August. The altered rules and subsequent spike in air traffic are an indication that the floor cap and ceiling cap for airfares should be on their way out.

How do the new rules help?

Earlier, the government would come up with a circular directing airlines to follow fare rules for a specific period of time and topped them with another when the circular was about to expire. That practice changed, starting August. The latest circular mandates a 30-day period during which minimum fares are in place. Now, they can price tickets the way they want post the 30-day window. This has meant that they have been able to offer “discounted” fares and offers.

Nevertheless, while lower fares are available up to 30 days before departure, this has ensured that some airlines, which used to price tickets lower closer to departure for various reasons, cannot do so anymore.

The fare limits are challenging since the base fare is many times what prevalent fares were in the market pre-Covid-19. Airlines typically offer a few seats at very low fares, which helps them get cash in hand while selling the first few seats early and at cheaper rates.

Higher fares are not always better from a revenue point of view. Higher fares with lower passenger numbers and lower fares with higher passenger numbers could mean the same revenue. Indeed, lower fares and more passengers often lead to higher revenue.

With the current change in place, fares could be simulated post September 1 and we have started seeing the impact of low-fare driven simulation in the market leading to higher loads.

Fares much cheaper outside 30-day window

A casual look at fares across some sectors shows that fares outside the 30-day window are less than half of what they are now. Flights between Mumbai and Delhi start at Rs 1,937 in October compared to Rs 5,310 now.

On longer sectors, the difference is stark. Delhi-Kochi fares are selling for Rs 7,820 in September and drop to Rs 3,307 outside the fare limit window. The case is similar for other longer sectors such as Bengaluru-Guwahati, Delhi-Chennai, Bengaluru-Lucknow.

Shorter sectors show similar behaviour. Flights between Mumbai and Goa are selling at less than Rs 1,500 in October, while they are currently selling at Rs 3,852 on most days in September. The template plays out in a similar manner for Bengaluru-Chennai, Delhi-Jaipur and Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights.

It has been 16 months since domestic aviation restarted in India following the Covid lockdown and all of these months have seen excessive regulation in the sector.

With limits in place on both capacity and fares, there is little room to navigate for airlines and even IndiGo, which started with a fund chest when the lockdown hit, has struggled to make ends meet, having recorded a loss of Rs 3,500 crore in Q1-FY22.

From a revenue point of view, airlines have to take a call between two devils. What could earn more revenue? A lower fare attracting more passengers or fewer passengers at higher fares? Earlier, the thought revolved around having more passengers since every passenger increases the potential opportunity for ancillary sales. However, in-flight sale of food is currently banned for flights up to two hours’ duration.

Tail Note

The airline business isn’t sustainable by the looks of it and the only way is to wait it out.

AirAsia India and Go First seem to have opted for a strategy of scaling down and conserving cash. Both airlines have significantly reduced their operations as is evident from their market shares.

But scaling down also creates other challenges. Both the airlines also have lower load factors — an indication that they are either not preferred by passengers or are flying routes where demand is lower.

The government should not be providing crutches to weaker airlines for long and to ensure that there is no overnight jolt, a time-bound plan is needed for gradual withdrawal of fare limits.