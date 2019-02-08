App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how SoftBank’s Son transformed his $5.5bn fortune to $17bn overnight

Son has argued for long now that SoftBank's share price does not reflect the value of its business and investments and he has been trying to close this gap for years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son transformed his $5.5 billion fortune to a whopping $17 billion overnight.

Son announced a share buyback on February 6, following the release of strong quarterly earnings. As a result, shares of SoftBank jumped 17 percent, adding $14 billion to the Japanese tech investment giant’s market value. Based on his own stake, Son’s networth rose around $5 billion.

Son has argued for long that SoftBank's share price does not reflect the value of its business and investments and he has been trying to close this gap for years.

SoftBank's market value is currently around 11 trillion yen ($100.10 billion). However, Son argues that when one takes into account its stakes in SoftBank Corp, the Saudi-backed Vision Fund, chip designer Arm Holdings and others, the company’s holdings are worth 21 trillion yen.

related news

The buyback, the biggest ever for SoftBank, is another attempt by Son to bridge this gap. The company plans to buy-back as much as 600 billion yen by the end of January next year, funded by proceeds from the December initial public offering of SoftBank Corp.

A buyback is a corporate action in which a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders, usually at a price higher than the current market price. In simple terms, a buyback allows companies to reduce the number of shares outstanding in the market and increase the proportion of shares a company owns.

In 2016, Son had announced a buy-back when the Tokyo-based company was to buy over 500 billion yen.

Analysts say SoftBank would likely struggle to offload its large stake in companies like Yahoo Japan without pushing down the stock price and a sale of its stake in Alibaba is likely to entail a hefty tax bill.

With inputs from Reuters
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Masayoshi Son #SoftBank #SoftBank CEO

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.