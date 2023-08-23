Here's how SMEs can identify high performers to drive growth

SJS Enterprises | CMP Rs 641 | Shares traded over 3 percent on August 22 after nearly 5.07 million shares (31 percent stake) of the company changed hands in two tranches, Bloomberg reported. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known. According to a report by CNBC-TV18 earlier, Evergraph Holdings will likely sell 29.53 percent of its total holding of 34.15 percent in the company, while Sanders Consulting may sell 0.56 percent of its 1.11 percent stake through block deals. The stock price was also trading 4 percent lower during the session.

Identifying and nurturing high performers is crucial for sustained growth. High-performing employees are driven, innovative, and aligned with the organisation's goals.

Before identifying high performers, leaders of small and medium enterprises (SME) need a clear definition of what constitutes high performance in their specific context. This needs setting specific, measurable, and achievable performance metrics aligned with business goals. For example, a software development firm might measure high performance based on project completion within tight deadlines or consistently delivering bug-free code.

Leveraging data analytics can provide valuable insights into employee performance. SME leaders can use data from performance management systems, project completion rates, client feedback, and key performance indicators (KPIs) to objectively evaluate employee contributions. This approach eliminates biases and subjectivity from the evaluation process.

Hallmark of consistency

A robust feedback mechanism is essential to identify high performers. Regular performance reviews allow leaders to provide constructive feedback and discuss growth opportunities with employees. The frequency of reviews may depend on the company's size and resources, but consistency is key. Constructive feedback helps employees understand their strengths and areas for improvement, empowering them to excel.

High performers exhibit a proactive approach to their roles. Leaders should look for employees who take initiative, propose innovative solutions, and contribute beyond their assigned tasks. An employee who suggests process improvements that lead to cost savings or increased efficiency showcases the qualities of a high performer.

Consistency is indeed a hallmark of high performers. Employees who consistently meet or exceed performance expectations demonstrate a strong work ethic and commitment. Additionally, adaptability is essential in the current disruptive business landscape. High performers embrace change, learn quickly, and thrive in dynamic environments.

Identifying potential leaders among high performers is crucial for long-term growth. Look for employees who excel in their roles, demonstrate strong interpersonal skills, have the ability to mentor others, and possess a strategic mindset. These individuals can drive growth by leading teams and contributing to strategic decision-making.

High performers tend to align with the company's values and culture. Their attitudes and behaviour resonate with the organisation's mission, driving a positive and collaborative work environment. SMEs should consider cultural fit as a factor in identifying high performers to ensure long-term harmony within the team. High performers also produce tangible results that contribute to growth. A sales representative who consistently exceeds sales targets or a marketing professional who generates a high return on investment through campaigns showcases their ability to drive business growth.

Observe the eagerness of employees for skill development. Employees who actively seek opportunities for learning, attend training programmes, and take on challenging projects to enhance their skill set are likely to be high performers. High-performing employees often exhibit high levels of engagement and job satisfaction. They are more likely to stay with the organisation, reducing turnover costs and ensuring continuity. SMEs should monitor engagement and retention rates as indicators of high performance.

Measuring high performers involves tracking specific KPIs that reflect the individual's impact on the company's goals and growth. Here are some key performance indicators that SMEs can use to measure high performers:

Revenue growth: Monitoring sales revenue, new client acquisition, and upselling can help identify those who consistently exceed targets and drive business growth.

Sales conversion rates: Evaluating the conversion rates of high-performing sales or marketing professionals can provide insights into their effectiveness in turning leads into customers.

Project completion and quality: In fields like project management or software development, the ability to consistently complete projects on time and deliver high-quality results showcases a high performer. Metrics like project deadlines met, successful project deliveries, and customer satisfaction ratings are valuable indicators.

Customer satisfaction: Monitoring customer satisfaction scores, net promoter score, and customer feedback can reveal those who consistently deliver exceptional service.

Efficiency and productivity: Key metrics include tasks completed, projects managed simultaneously, or units produced.

Innovation and ideas: KPIs can include the number of new ideas proposed, the implementation of innovative solutions, and contributions to process improvements.

Leadership and mentoring: Potential leaders can be identified by their ability to mentor others. KPIs might include successful mentorship cases, team members' feedback, or the development of junior employees.

Employee development: Employees keen on growth often engage in continuous learning. KPIs can involve the number of training programmes attended, certifications acquired, or new skills developed over the year.

Engagement and retention: Monitoring metrics such as voluntary turnover rates and employee engagement scores can help identify individuals who are likely high performers.

Goal achievement: KPIs can include the completion of key strategic goals, the achievement of milestones, and the alignment of individual targets with organisational targets.

Time management: Efficient time management is a hallmark of high performers. Tracking metrics like meeting deadlines, managing workload effectively, and minimising time spent on non-productive tasks can help identify such individuals.

Peer recognition: High-performing employees often earn the respect and recognition of their peers. Peer nominations, recognition programmes, and positive feedback from colleagues can serve as indicators of their impact within the team.