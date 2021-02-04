Here's how SBI nominee registration process be done online

State Bank of India (SBI)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) allows its customers to add a nominee to the SBI account online by sitting at home and customers don't need to visit any SBI branch.

State Bank of India gives customers a nomination facility for all deposit accounts, articles in safe custody, and safe deposit vaults.

The bank noted on its website "The nomination is available for accounts opened in an individual capacity (i.e. single/joint accounts as well as accounts of a sole proprietary concern) only, i.e. not for accounts opened in a representative capacity".



We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into https://t.co/YMhpMw26SR.#SBI#StateBankOfIndia#OnlineSBI#InternetBankingpic.twitter.com/AMvWhExDre

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 3, 2021

SBI informed its customers via a tweet " We have good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into onlinesbi.com or via Yono app".

Anytime during his/her lifetime, the nomination can be made, canceled, or varied by the account holder. The witness is required and the request should be signed by all account holders while making nomination, cancellation, or variation.

SBI mentioned on its website "Customers (new as well as existing) are advised to avail nomination facility if they have not availed so far. In case the depositor(s) do(es) not wish to make a nomination, the same should be recorded on the account opening form by the depositor(s) with their full signature".

Here's how to add a nominee to SBI account

There are three ways to add a nominee to your SBI account

-By visiting the bank branch

-Through SBI net banking

-Through SBI mobile banking

Steps to add a nominee through SBI net banking:

-Login into onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

-After login, click on the 'Request & Enquiries' tab from the menu.

-Select the 'Online Nomination' option.

-If you have multiple accounts, it will display all the accounts.

-You need to select your account for which you want to add a new nominee.

-Click on the 'Continue' tab.

-Enter Nominee Name, DOB, Address, and Relationship with the account holder.

-Click on the 'Submit' tab.

-Enter the high-security password which you received on your registered mobile number.

-Click on the 'Confirm' tab to add a new nominee.