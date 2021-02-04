MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Here's how SBI nominee registration process be done online

The bank noted on its website "The nomination is available for accounts opened in an individual capacity (i.e. single/joint accounts as well as accounts of a sole proprietary concern) only, i.e. not for accounts opened in a representative capacity".

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) allows its customers to add a nominee to the SBI account online by sitting at home and customers don't need to visit any SBI branch.

State Bank of India gives customers a nomination facility for all deposit accounts, articles in safe custody, and safe deposit vaults.

The bank noted on its website "The nomination is available for accounts opened in an individual capacity (i.e. single/joint accounts as well as accounts of a sole proprietary concern) only, i.e. not for accounts opened in a representative capacity".

SBI informed its customers via a tweet " We have good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into onlinesbi.com or via Yono app".

Anytime during his/her lifetime, the nomination can be made, canceled, or varied by the account holder. The witness is required and the request should be signed by all account holders while making nomination, cancellation, or variation.

SBI mentioned on its website "Customers (new as well as existing) are advised to avail nomination facility if they have not availed so far. In case the depositor(s) do(es) not wish to make a nomination, the same should be recorded on the account opening form by the depositor(s) with their full signature".

Close

Related stories

Here's how to add a nominee to SBI account

There are three ways to add a nominee to your SBI account

-By visiting the bank branch

-Through SBI net banking

-Through SBI mobile banking

Steps to add a nominee through SBI net banking:

-Login into onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

-After login, click on the 'Request & Enquiries' tab from the menu.

-Select the 'Online Nomination' option.

-If you have multiple accounts, it will display all the accounts.

-You need to select your account for which you want to add a new nominee.

-Click on the 'Continue' tab.

-Enter Nominee Name, DOB, Address, and Relationship with the account holder.

-Click on the 'Submit' tab.

-Enter the high-security password which you received on your registered mobile number.

-Click on the 'Confirm' tab to add a new nominee.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #buiness #Companies #personal finance #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Feb 4, 2021 10:26 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.