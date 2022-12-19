 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here's how much the top 50 'wilful defaulters' owe Indian banks

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi-promoted Gitanjali Gems Limited, which defaulted on loans worth Rs 7,848 crore, leads the pack, the government has told Parliament

The top 50 "wilful defaulters" owed Rs 9,2570 crore to Indian banks as on March 31, 2022, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data cited by the government in Parliament on December 19.

Wilful defaulters are those borrowers who have the means to pay back to banks but wouldn't do so. Banks ostracise such defaulters from the financial system. These borrowers cannot avail loans from other banks or start new businesses.

In a written response, minister of state Bhagwat Karad said Gitanjali Gems Limited, which has defaulted on loans of Rs 7,848 crore to banks, tops name the list. Next is Era Infra (with an exposure of Rs 5,879 crore) and Rei Agro which has defaulted on loans worth Rs 4,803 crore.

Gitanjali gems is promoted by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Last week, the CBI filed three news cases against Choksi for allegedly cheating a group of banks of ₹6,746 crore. One of the cases is against Choksi, Gitanjali Gems and its senior executives for allegedly cheating a consortium of 28 banks of ₹5,564 crore between 2010 and 2018, reports have said.

Others in the list include Concast Steel and Power, ABG Shipyard, Frost International, Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery and Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery, the minister said.

What happens to wilful defaulters?