Here's how international funds can help you mitigate a weaker rupee

The rupee has continued its downward spiral against the dollar breaching the Rs 74 mark on October 5, which has been a cause of concern for consumers and investors. A global trade war and widening current account deficit (CAD) have been cited as reasons for this fall. Investors may do well to park their money in an international fund to avail some benefit from a falling rupee.

Money invested in an overseas funds is in dollar-denominated assets. The change in the price of these assets drives investor returns as well as benefits from a weaker rupee. The final net value of the asset is arrived at by converting the value into local currency.

Hence, a weaker rupee means strong returns while a stronger Indian unit will dent the portfolio’s performance. Many US-focused equity funds have benefitted from the currency movement like Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF which registered 20.4 percent annualised returns in the past five years while the Nasdaq 100 has only gained 18.6 percent, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The DSP US Flexible Equity Fund clocked a 13.25 percent return and BlackRock Global Funds-US Flexible Equity Fund saw annual returns of 13.25 percent over the past five years, as per the report.

“Being a developing country with a higher inflation trajectory, the local currency is likely to continue to depreciate against the dollar over the years. Its impact can be nullified to some extent with an international fund,” Amol Joshi, Founder of PlanRupee Investment Services, told the paper.

Not just a cushion against a falling currency, investing in international funds provides one a geographically diverse portfolio. Hence, an investor is not entirely dependent on the performance of the domestic market.

When the local markets are going through a rough patch, some international funds lend the much-needed stability to one’s portfolio.

International funds used to be tax inefficient earlier when their gains were taxed at a marginal rate if sold before three years, after which they were taxed at 20 percent. Now that domestic gains are also taxed at 10 percent after one year, this has nullified the former negative proposition.

Cost of foreign trips or education abroad is likely to rise when the rupee weakens. Investment in international funds may offset impact of the rupee fall. Anyone who may have a future expense in dollars should invest in an overseas fund, Joshi told the paper.

Experts said any simple US-dedicated fund can do the trick since the US market is stable, adding that offerings targeting other geographies may look attractive but may be harmful to one’s portfolio.