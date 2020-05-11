App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how employers can apply for reimbursements under PMGKY scheme

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on May 9 outlined guidelines for employers in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Employers can apply online for reimbursements under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

This is for employers who had paid their EPF contributions (12 percent of an employee's basic salary) for March 2020, before the scheme had been announced.

The government had in March said it will pay the employers' and employees' contribution (together 24 percent) towards EPF for companies with up to 100 employees where 90 percent earn less than Rs 15,000 per month.

>> Log in to Unified Employer Portal and click on "PMKGY Reimbursement Registration".
>> If the Form 5 and 5A are filled, then fill the column of establishment and Click on "Agree" and the "Submit".
>> If Form 5A is not filled, then the details need to be filled. The employer then needs to go back to the Home Page and click "PMKGY Reimbursement Registration" to continue the process.



First Published on May 11, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

