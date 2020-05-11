Here's how employers can apply for reimbursements under PMGKY scheme

Employers can apply online for reimbursements under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on May 9 outlined guidelines for employers in a tweet.

This is for employers who had paid their EPF contributions (12 percent of an employee's basic salary) for March 2020, before the scheme had been announced.

The government had in March said it will pay the employers' and employees' contribution (together 24 percent) towards EPF for companies with up to 100 employees where 90 percent earn less than Rs 15,000 per month.



>> Log in to Unified Employer Portal and click on "PMKGY Reimbursement Registration".>> If the Form 5 and 5A are filled, then fill the column of establishment and Click on "Agree" and the "Submit".>> If Form 5A is not filled, then the details need to be filled. The employer then needs to go back to the Home Page and click "PMKGY Reimbursement Registration" to continue the process.