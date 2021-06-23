MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Here's how and where you can watch Reliance Industries' 44th AGM live on June 24

At the closely watched event, RIL is expected to make announcements across its telecom, retail, and O2C business.

Moneycontrol News
June 23, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) will hold its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24, at 1400 hours IST. At the closely watched event, RIL is expected to make announcements across its telecom, retail, and O2C business.

Here’s how and where you can catch all the action from the RIL AGM that will be held over video conferencing / other audio-visual means, owing to the pandemic situation.

To view the AGM on JIOMEET, visit https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting. Click on OTHERS, enter your FULL NAME and ORGANISATION, and the CAPTCHA CODE that will appear on your screen. Access will be available from 30 minutes before the scheduled time of AGM.

Listed below are the links to view the Reliance annual general meeting on other platforms:

RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE

Close

Related stories

Link: rtmp://rtmpfeed.jio.ril.com:1935/RIL_AGM_2021_General/stream1

YOUTUBE

The Flame Of Truth Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

Playback URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4iM5uZTIWY

Jio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/jio

Playback URL: https://youtu.be/nEhvD3LnRPk

FACEBOOK

Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/474466360318897/​

Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/Jio/videos/531040901641489/

TWITTER

@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/flameoftruth/status/1407714064726249475?s=20

@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1mrxmwEBdeWGy

For more updates on Twitter, follow the handles @FlameOfTruth and @RelianceJio and look for related content using hashtags #RILAGM and #MadeForIndiaMadeInIndia.

(Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Reliance AGM #Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)
first published: Jun 23, 2021 10:43 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.