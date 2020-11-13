Here's all you need to know about TikTok's temporary reprieve in the US

Short-video sharing app TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, has received temporary relief in the US, but continues to face the threat of a ban.

The fate of the sale of TikTok's US business also hangs in the balance. In September, ByteDance agreed to sell 20 percent of TikTok Global to Walmart and Oracle.

US President Donald Trump had called for a ban of TikTok after alleging that it poses a national security risk since the Chinese government can access Americans' data.

TikTok had faced the threat of a ban if it had not completed the sale process by November 12. It is so far unclear if they will be given an extension to complete the transaction.

What now?

The US Government on November 12 sent mixed signals to TikTok.

The US Commerce Department on Thursday on November 12 gave the green signal for the TikTok to continue operations and upheld a Pennsylvania court order in October that granted a temporary injunction.

However, the US Justice Department has appealed against the same court ruling that blocked the ban on the app.

Bloomberg reported that The US Court of Appeals has now set dates of December 14 and 28 for ByteDance and the Trump administration to file motions and other documents.

The TikTok-Walmart-Oracle deal

Walmart will own a 7.5 percent stake in TikTok Global, Oracle will own 12.5 percent. But ByteDance is likely to retain 80 percent, a fact that might not go down well with the US government.

The transaction would Oracle a "trusted technology partner" in the US, where TikTok has around 100 million users.

While Trump had approved the deal in August, TikTok has not heard from the government in weeks, CNBC reported on November 10.

The silence caused TikTok to file a petition in the US Court of Appeals last week, seeking clarity on its future.