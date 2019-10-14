Here's all you need to know about the India Mobile Congress

The three-day Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) will see participation from top companies in the telecommunications industry.

The event, which will take place from October 14-16 in New Delhi, will focus on the launch of 5G network in India.

The 5G spectrum auctions will be held in the current fiscal year, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the gathering through a video call.

Chinese telecom company Huawei, which faces a ban in the US, has expressed interest in taking part in the 5G rollout process in India.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are expected to demonstrate some 5G applications and solutions from the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Huawei, too, is expected to showcase a miniature 5G connected airport.

The digital technology conference, held at Aerocity, Delhi, is organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI).