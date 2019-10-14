App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 01:50 PM IST

Here's all you need to know about the India Mobile Congress

The event, which will take place from October 14-16 in New Delhi, will focus on the launch of 5G network in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The three-day Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) will see participation from top companies in the telecommunications industry.

The event, which will take place from October 14-16 in New Delhi, will focus on the launch of 5G network in India.

The 5G spectrum auctions will be held in the current fiscal year, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the conference.

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the gathering through a video call.

Also read - India now has 268 mobile manufacturing companies, only two in 2014: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Chinese telecom company Huawei, which faces a ban in the US, has expressed interest in taking part in the 5G rollout process in India.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are expected to demonstrate some 5G applications and solutions from the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Huawei, too, is expected to showcase a miniature 5G connected airport.

The digital technology conference, held at Aerocity, Delhi, is organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI).

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 01:50 pm

