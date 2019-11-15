Here is what is getting smartphone makers interested in the Indian TV market

Xiaomi, OnePlus, and now Nokia. Apart from the fact that these companies are major mobile handset makers, they have also entered the television segment in India.

With a rise in online distribution, high margins and customer acceptance for newer brands in the TV space, these brands are eyeing a larger play in India's smart TV market.

Nokia is the latest entrant to this segment. While the official date of the television launch is not yet known, e-commerce major Flipkart announced a strategic partnership with the company to unveil Nokia-branded smart TVs in India.

Vipul Mehrotra, Nokia Brand Partnership VP, said in a statement that they chose India because Nokia has already been established as a trusted brand in the country.

This television will have specialised audio for the TV range from JBL. Further, Nokia has also said that their smart TVs will be manufactured locally.

Industry insiders said that since e-commerce firms are taking an aggressive stand as far as TV sales is concerned, and there is an increased opportunity for new firms to take up this opportunity. However, a competitor said that the TV market is very difficult to operate in.

“After-sales servicing is a crucial component for smart TVs. If these brands falter, the entire reputation will get impacted. A consumer could be used to a brand’s handset model but that does not guarantee that their TV will sell,” said the head of sales at a large TV player.

Among the other television companies, OnePlus TV was launched on September 26 alongside the OnePlus 7T. The first smart-TV by OnePlus is currently being manufactured in China and imported to India.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics (the exclusive brand licensee for Kodak TVs in India) said that after seeing Xiaomi’s success, other Chinese makers are thinking that this will be an easy market. He added that there will be a lot of filtration will happen in the smart television segment as well.

“Without a local manufacturing facility the brands will suffer. Price cannot be the only factor driving growth,” he added.

In line to launch their television brand is another handset player Honor. According to a news report, Honor will launch its smart TV in the first quarter of 2020.

The good double-digit margins in the smart TV space is another reason why smartphone makers want to enter this segment. The head of finance at a mid-size white goods firm said that mobile phone sales yield a margin of less than 8 percent, whereas this could go upto 30 percent for TV sales.