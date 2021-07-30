Here is what Anand Mahindra said on the launch of Mahindra University's School of Law

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, is also the Chancellor of the university. (File photo of Anand Mahindra )

As Mahindra University has launched its School of Law campus, and opened admission, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted, "We look forward to shaping the brilliant legal minds of tomorrow…".

Mahindra University is part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra. The varsity's campus is situated in Hyderabad.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, is also the Chancellor of the university.



We look forward to shaping the brilliant legal minds of tomorrow… https://t.co/0idUg158Gh

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 30, 2021

Mahindra University's School of Law offers two five-year undergraduate courses - BAA LLB and BBA LLB. Sridhar Acharyulu is the Dean of the School of Law.

The deadline to submit applications for admission is August 4, according to the schools's official website. The Law Entrance Test (MULET) will be conducted on August 8.

"Mahindra University is now launching School of Law to offer access to better career opportunities to young changemakers," the varsity had tweeted on July 20.