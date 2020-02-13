Here is how you can update your Aadhaar data

It is essential to keep the information on Aadhaar card up to date. Here is a stepwise guide to update Aadhaar card information.
You can make changes in your Aadhaar data like address, name and biometric information. Here’s how
The Aadhaar number is becoming an integral part of our lives. We need it for a variety of purposes like availing government subsidies, banking, investing etc. There are times when we need to update the personal information linked to our Aadhaar number. Let’s look at the process of updating Aadhaar information.
Reasons for Updating Aadhaar information
- Change in address: Having a permanent address has become something of the past these days. You may need to move to another city for a job, for higher education and so on.
- Change in name: When a woman gets married her surname may undergo a change, and this has to be reflected in the Aadhaar card.
- Change in mobile phone email ID: You may not have the same mobile phone number or email in perpetuity. So when these change, you have to get them changed in your Aadhaar card as well.
- Errors: Sometimes errors creep into the database during the enrolment process, like the spelling of the name, date of birth or gender.
- Accidents: If someone loses his or her hands in an accident, fingerprinting won’t be possible.
- Indistinct fingerprints: Sometimes fingerprint scans may not be very clear because of weather conditions (like dry skin in winters), so you have to get them done again.
You can update the information online or by visiting a permanent enrolment centre.
How to Update Data Online?
You can update your demographic details like address online through the online self-service portal. You can also do this through the mAadhaar app, which you can download from the Google Play Store.Please note that you need to have your mobile phone number registered in order to do this.
- Enter your Aadhaar number to get a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile phone.
- Enter the OTP and captcha code to log in to the update portal.
- Select the Address Update checkbox.
- Fill in your complete address.
- Scan and upload documents containing proof of address.
- Submit the request
- The Aadhaar letter with the updated address will be delivered to the updated address.
How to Update Date at Permanent Enrolment Centre?You can update all demographic and biometric information at a permanent enrolment centre. Here’s the process:
- Fill in an application with all your details.
- Changes in fields that need documentary evidence will have to be verified
- Verification is done by a verified appointed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)/ Registrars present at the enrolment centre.
- The data is then entered into the Aadhaar software by the operator.
- If biometric details like iris and fingerprints scan need to be updated, this will be done by the operator.
- You will then get a receipt for the requested changes.
List of acceptable documents for proof of address:
- Passport
- Bank Statement/ Passbook
- Post Office Account Statement/Passbook
- Ration Card
- Voter ID
- Driving License
- Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU
- Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)
- Water bill (not older than 3 months)
- Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)
- Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)
- Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)
- Insurance Policy
- Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead
- Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead
- Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution on letterhead or Photo ID having address issued by Recognized Educational Institution
- NREGS Job Card
- Arms License
- Pensioner Card
- Freedom Fighter Card
- Kissan Passbook
- CGHS / ECHS Card
- Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
- Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
- Income Tax Assessment Order
- Vehicle Registration Certificate
- Registered Sale / Lease / Rent Agreement
- Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts
- Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by State Govt
- Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/ Administrations
- Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)
- Passport of Spouse
- Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)
- Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/ State Govt. (not more than 3 years old)
- Marriage Certificate issued by the Government, containing the address
- Bhamashah card
- Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
- Certificate of Address having photo issued by Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
- Identity Card issued by recognized educational institutions
- SSLC book having a photograph
- School Identity card
- School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing Name and Address
- Extract of School Records containing Name, Address and Photograph issued by Head of School
- Certificate of Identity containing Name, Address and Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
- Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
