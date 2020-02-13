Here is how you can update your Aadhaar data

You can make changes in your Aadhaar data like address, name and biometric information. Here’s how

The Aadhaar number is becoming an integral part of our lives. We need it for a variety of purposes like availing government subsidies, banking, investing etc. There are times when we need to update the personal information linked to our Aadhaar number. Let’s look at the process of updating Aadhaar information.

Reasons for Updating Aadhaar information



Change in address: Having a permanent address has become something of the past these days. You may need to move to another city for a job, for higher education and so on.

Change in name: When a woman gets married her surname may undergo a change, and this has to be reflected in the Aadhaar card.

Change in mobile phone email ID: You may not have the same mobile phone number or email in perpetuity. So when these change, you have to get them changed in your Aadhaar card as well.

Errors: Sometimes errors creep into the database during the enrolment process, like the spelling of the name, date of birth or gender.

Accidents: If someone loses his or her hands in an accident, fingerprinting won’t be possible.

Indistinct fingerprints: Sometimes fingerprint scans may not be very clear because of weather conditions (like dry skin in winters), so you have to get them done again.



Some of the reasons for updating information are as follows:

You can update the information online or by visiting a permanent enrolment centre.

How to Update Data Online?

You can update your demographic details like address online through the online self-service portal. You can also do this through the mAadhaar app, which you can download from the Google Play Store.



Enter your Aadhaar number to get a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile phone.

Enter the OTP and captcha code to log in to the update portal.

Select the Address Update checkbox.

Fill in your complete address.

Scan and upload documents containing proof of address.

Submit the request

The Aadhaar letter with the updated address will be delivered to the updated address.



Please note that you need to have your mobile phone number registered in order to do this.

How to Update Date at Permanent Enrolment Centre?



Fill in an application with all your details.

Changes in fields that need documentary evidence will have to be verified

Verification is done by a verified appointed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)/ Registrars present at the enrolment centre.

The data is then entered into the Aadhaar software by the operator.

If biometric details like iris and fingerprints scan need to be updated, this will be done by the operator.

You will then get a receipt for the requested changes.





You can update all demographic and biometric information at a permanent enrolment centre. Here’s the process: