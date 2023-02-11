 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here is how SMEs can overcome cash-flow hurdles in turbulent times

M Muneer
Feb 11, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

SMEs have limited resources and a cash flow crunch can hamper growth. We have a check-list of the issues and also suggestions to keep that cash flowing, read on

Cash-flow issues can derail business, SME owners should always have a plan in place. (Image: Unsplash)

One of the biggest challenges for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the growth stages is managing cash flow. There is a multitude of problems, which can have a significant impact on operations and growth.

Typical cash flow issues include the following:

Late payments: When customers take longer than expected to pay, it can create a cash flow crunch for the SME.

High operating costs: SMEs may have high operating costs such as rent, inventory and payroll, which can put a strain on cash flow.