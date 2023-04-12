 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here is how SMEs can onboard employees the right way

M Muneer
Apr 12, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

For SMEs, the right onboarding process is critical to the organisation’s success, as new employees may have to wear many hats and work closely with colleagues from different departments.

For SMEs, right onboarding can lead to higher job satisfaction, employee retention and productivity. (Image: Unsplash)

Onboarding is the process of integrating new employees into an organisation. It involves a range of activities, such as orientation, training, introduction to colleagues, and providing the resources and tools necessary for new employees to do their jobs effectively.

The onboarding process is important as it helps new employees feel welcomed and supported, sets clear expectations, and ensures they have the knowledge and skills required to succeed in their roles. Effective onboarding can lead to higher levels of job satisfaction, employee retention, and productivity.

A wrong onboarding process in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can have several pitfalls. If employees are not onboarded effectively, they may not feel engaged with the company or its mission, which can lead to lower job satisfaction and decreased motivation. It can lead to higher employee turnover. When employees are not given the tools and resources they need to do their jobs effectively, productivity can suffer.

When employees are not onboarded right, they may require more training in the long run, which can be costly for SMEs with limited resources. The onboarding process is an opportunity to introduce new employees to the company culture and values. If new employees are not properly trained on compliance and regulatory issues, SMEs may be at risk of legal and financial consequences.