Here is how SMEs can onboard employees the right way

For SMEs, right onboarding can lead to higher job satisfaction, employee retention and productivity. (Image: Unsplash)

Onboarding is the process of integrating new employees into an organisation. It involves a range of activities, such as orientation, training, introduction to colleagues, and providing the resources and tools necessary for new employees to do their jobs effectively.

The onboarding process is important as it helps new employees feel welcomed and supported, sets clear expectations, and ensures they have the knowledge and skills required to succeed in their roles. Effective onboarding can lead to higher levels of job satisfaction, employee retention, and productivity.

A wrong onboarding process in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can have several pitfalls. If employees are not onboarded effectively, they may not feel engaged with the company or its mission, which can lead to lower job satisfaction and decreased motivation. It can lead to higher employee turnover. When employees are not given the tools and resources they need to do their jobs effectively, productivity can suffer.

When employees are not onboarded right, they may require more training in the long run, which can be costly for SMEs with limited resources. The onboarding process is an opportunity to introduce new employees to the company culture and values. If new employees are not properly trained on compliance and regulatory issues, SMEs may be at risk of legal and financial consequences.

The onboarding process is a critical step in integrating into a company's culture, values, and workflow. In SMEs, effective onboarding is particularly important, as these organisations often have smaller teams and fewer resources.

Here are some best ways for SMEs to onboard new employees:

Develop a comprehensive onboarding plan: The first step in effective onboarding is to create a detailed plan that outlines the entire process. This plan should include everything from the initial welcome message to the final performance review. It should also include a timeline, with specific tasks and goals for each day or week. By having a clear plan, new employees will have a better understanding of what to expect and what is expected of them.

Assign a mentor or “friend”: Assigning a mentor or “friend” is a great way to help new employees to settle down. This person can show them around the office, introduce them to colleagues, and answer any questions they may have. The mentor or “friend” should be someone who is approachable and has experience in the company.

Onboarding process.

Provide a thorough orientation: During the orientation process, new employees should be given a detailed overview of the company's history, culture, values, and mission. They should also be given a tour of the office, including the relevant areas of interest, such as the kitchen, restrooms, and breakout rooms. This is also a good time to provide them with any necessary equipment or resources they would need to do their job.

Set clear expectations: It's important to set clear expectations from the start. This includes outlining the employee's responsibilities, deadlines, and performance goals. Providing a job description and a detailed explanation of what is expected of them will help new employees feel more confident in their role.

Provide training: Training is an essential part of onboarding. New employees should be given the tools and resources they need to be successful in their role. This can include technical training like learning how to use specific software or equipment, and also soft skills training, such as communication and time management.

Encourage socialisation: Socialising is an important part of onboarding. This can include team-building activities such as a welcome dinner or a happy hour or simply introducing new employees to their colleagues and leaders. By fostering a sense of community and camaraderie, new employees will feel more connected to their new workplace.

Provide ongoing support: Onboarding is not a one-time event, it's an ongoing process. Providing support to new employees is critical to their success. This will include regular check-ins, feedback sessions, and opportunities for growth and development.

Effective onboarding is critical to the success of any organisation. In SMEs, it is particularly important, as new employees may have to wear many hats and work closely with colleagues from different departments.

With the use of metaverse and Augmented Reality (AR), SMEs can induct workers remotely too, at lower costs over a period of time. A start up, WowExp, which is India’s first metaverse company, has exclusively made onboarding in Web 3.0 (metaverse) as a specialised offering for SMEs.