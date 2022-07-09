Here is how discovery-driven planning can fast-track growth for SMEs

Businesses—multinational corporations to small and medium enterprises (SMEs)—across the world are facing unprecedented growth challenges.

The glamour of marketing ends when the growth is stagnant. Look at the ecommerce and tech companies in India. None of them, barring Amazon perhaps, have a strategy to drive sustained growth.

Most startup founders think of exiting with IPOs. They play the valuation game by showing revenue growth, which can come from entering new areas of online retail. They don’t care if they have a competitive advantage to enter a new area as long as it shows some revenue.

Won’t they run the risk of not concentrating enough on one field and not creating a product or service? While many well-funded startups may attract new talent with fancy packages, organisations need to show return on investment sooner or later.

The growth path

It is vital to create value for the business, which raises a fundamental question—of identifying the highest value source of growth for an organisation, brand, product or service.

By erring in this selection of the growth avenue, you will end up lowering your growth and return-on-investment targets. There are also chances for failure, especially when you consider today’s fast-paced disruptions and short-term opportunities. Traditional ways of driving growth projects may just be too risky, if not outdated.

How can SMEs drive high-value potential growth projects quickly and with lower risk? Before outlining some of the process steps, let me first ask two questions: why is this so critical and how can you do it much better? By addressing the “why” and “how” I will demonstrate ways to drive high-value growth.

1 Having just one product or service will not meet everyone’s needs. It is like one size shirt fitting all. SME marketers and owners should ask: how do we find the market that is most interested or in need of what we have to offer?

If I am launching a new brand, how do I find a need that is not adequately served and how do I create a better “mousetrap?” Recognise the fact that some people won’t be interested in you no matter what. The challenge is to find the ones that like you.

2 Identify the segments that provide the most value potential. This plays into today’s big data oriented world. Analyse the options and look for the one that has the most value for you—it should be large and profitable enough for you to realise your topline and bottom-line goals.

Also, remember that whatever you do would be imitated within three to six months and so plan how best to accelerate and benefit from the advantage.

3 Which segments offer cost-effectiveness and easy access? This is not so obvious to most SMEs, as far as I know. Even if you find a larger and more profitable segment that your product or service can serve well, it may be very fragmented or very expensive to reach or serve.

4 Understand the drivers of purchase in the considered segments so that you can select tactics that are most likely to work.

5 Positioning is key to driving the desired behaviour. You have to know who you are aiming at to position a product or service successfully. Usually, you will be replacing something already in that person’s consideration set or use case.

Now let me come to the “how” part. The best mantra in today’s highly competitive, disruptive and risky environment is that if you have to fail, fail fast and cheap.

Discovery-driven planning, developed by my esteemed colleague and Columbia University professor Rita McGrath and published first in Harvard Business Review, offers the best solution. Here are five steps to discovery-driven planning:

1 It starts with the bottom line. Plan the new growth initiative using a reverse income statement, which runs from the bottom line up. Normally companies start with estimates of revenues and work down the income statement to derive profit. Here you start with the required profits and work backward.

2 Lay out all the activities needed to run the new project or venture. This will explain the proforma operational specs in the key functions of sales, manufacturing, logistics, and so on. In this step, you will lay out all key assumptions, as you know it to make the venture a success.

3 Check the assumptions. Keeping a checklist is important to ensure that each assumption is flagged and tested as the project unfolds.

4 Once you get more data as the assumptions checklist unfolds, revise the reverse income statement and see what has changed and whether the direction has to be changed.

5 Finally, plan to test the assumptions at milestones. Conventional planning approaches tend to focus on meeting the plan, which is impossible as a project is rife with assumptions and uncertainties. SMEs can formally plan to learn by using milestone events to test assumptions.