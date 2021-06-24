Here are the states that offer purchase subsidies on eclectic vehicles

Source: Reuters

In a bid to cut carbon emissions, the state governments across the country are promoting electric vehicles (EV) by offering subsidies to encourage more people to make the switch from vehicles that run on fossil fuels.

The latest in line to offer subsidy on EVs is Gujarat through a four-year policy for electric vehicles. A subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 on electric two-wheelers, up to Rs 50,000 on electric three-wheelers and up to Rs 150,000 on electric four-wheelers will be provided by the Gujarat government.

"The EV policy announced today will be in force for four years. We want to promote EV usage as well as promote Gujarat as a destination for production of EVs," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on June 22. "We are aiming to cut 600,000 tons of carbon emission and Rs 5 crore worth of fuel cost through this policy every year. We will be providing subsidies for charging stations too."



Delhi



Here is a list of other states that offer EV subsidies:

Delhi offers Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity, up to Rs 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers. However, the benefits for electric cars are limited to the first 1000 EVs registered in the national capital.

2. Bihar

Bihar 2019 draft amendments to EV policy allows Rs 20,000 subsidy on electric two-wheelers and Rs 1,50,000 lakh on electric cars. This matches the Centre's subsidy but the state is yet to approve the amendments.

3. Maharashtra

Maharashtra offers Rs 5,000 subsidy on two-wheelers and Rs 1,00,000 on four-wheelers; however, it is only applicable to the first 10,000 cars to be registered by 2023. Moreover, all EVs registered are exempt from road tax.

4. Meghalaya

The state offers Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity for two-wheelers and Rs 4,000 per kWh of battery capacity for four-wheelers. However, it only covers 3,500 two-wheelers and 2,500 four-wheelers under Meghalaya's 2021 EV policy and valid for five years. Registration tax and road tax are also exempt for all EVs.